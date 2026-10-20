A study involving 8,783 adults in Canada found an association between higher consumption of ultra-processed foods and MRI signs of vascular brain injury. Participants were aged 35 to 69 and had no diagnosed cardiovascular disease, ScienceAlert reports.

Scientists analyzed dietary questionnaires, brain MRI scans, measures of body fat, and cognitive test results. Foods reported by participants were classified according to their degree of processing; the category studied included many industrially manufactured products.

What the MRI scans showed

Among people with the highest consumption of such products, MRI signs of vascular brain injury were found in approximately one in nine participants. In the group with the lowest consumption, the figure was approximately one case per 12 people.

Researchers assessed two types of changes: areas of increased signal in the brain’s white matter, which enables signal transmission between its regions, as well as areas of tissue damage caused by impaired blood supply. Such changes may be visible on MRI even without obvious symptoms.

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The association remained in the main analysis after accounting for age, smoking, physical activity, income, education, hypertension, and diabetes. Additional adjustment for total body fat volume and visceral fat did not substantially change the results.

Study limitations

At the same time, higher consumption of ultra-processed food did not show a consistent association with memory and thinking test results. One possible explanation is that MRI may detect tissue changes before they affect cognitive measures.

The authors emphasize that the study does not prove a cause-and-effect relationship. Data on diet, MRI, and cognitive function were collected during a single visit, so it is impossible to determine whether dietary habits preceded the brain changes. In addition, when ultra-processed food consumption was calculated as a share of total calorie intake or of all food portions, the statistical association weakened and mostly lost significance.

The work was published in JAMA Network Open. Long-term observations and studies involving changes to participants’ diets are needed to determine whether reducing consumption of ultra-processed foods can alter such indicators.

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