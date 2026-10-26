In Canberra, Australia, Canberra Health Services removed Liz Allen’s daughter from the waitlist for a paediatric allergy clinic after nearly three years of waiting. In a letter to the family, it said the child’s condition no longer met the updated criteria for an appointment with a specialist, and the referral had been closed, ABC News reports.

According to Allen, when her daughter was seven, she had an anaphylactic reaction while peeling prawns before Christmas dinner. The child later had reactions to other unidentified allergens, and some incidents required visits to the emergency department. She was referred to the clinic in January 2024.

Updated criteria

In the letter, Canberra Health Services said that more than 65,000 people were on waiting lists for outpatient care. Some patients have been waiting for an appointment at the allergy centre for more than six years. The service said its clinicians had reviewed and updated patient selection criteria.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Allen said she had not received any requests from the service about her daughter’s current health condition before the letter. According to her, new allergic reactions occur about once every six months. She also said that the doctor who referred the child to the clinic had already retired.

The positions of the health service and the opposition

Canberra Health Services Chief Operating Officer Alison Derritt said the service was reviewing more than 40 waiting lists for specialist outpatient services. Under the current criteria, the paediatric allergy service primarily sees patients under 16 with severe and complex food allergies, mainly where there is a history of anaphylaxis.

Derritt said families could contact the service if they believed clinicians had not taken important information into account. According to her, some patients removed from waitlists may be advised to use private clinics or other local health services. Australian Capital Territory opposition leader Mark Parton criticised the procedure and said he would introduce a motion in the Legislative Assembly demanding that the original waiting lists be retained.

Read us on