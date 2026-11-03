The CanTEST drug-checking service in Canberra, Australia, has detected medetomidine — a sedative used in veterinary medicine — for the first time in a pill brought in for analysis. The person who contacted the service believed that the green rectangular pill, resembling Xanax, contained a benzodiazepine or MDMA.

Overdose risk

As ABC News reports, Directions Health Services acting chief executive Stephanie Stevens said that medetomidine is dangerous because of its strong sedative effect, overdose risk and impact on the body. According to her, the substance can dangerously lower blood pressure, and its effects may be prolonged and unpredictable.

Stevens also noted that naloxone cannot reverse the effects of medetomidine, as this antidote is used only in cases of opioid overdose. CanTEST warned that combining medetomidine with alcohol or other substances significantly increases the risk of overdose.

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Counterfeit benzodiazepines

According to Stevens, the Victorian Pill Service also detected medetomidine this year in counterfeit benzodiazepine pills. In recent years, the substance has increasingly been found on unregulated drug markets in North America and parts of Europe.

Last year, authorities in the Australian Capital Territory warned about other pills sold as Xanax that contained a new benzodiazepine and a potent synthetic opioid. Stevens said that substance checking makes it possible to detect other potentially dangerous substances before their presence becomes known from toxicology reports following an overdose or another adverse reaction.

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