In Canberra, Australia, during an annual memorial ceremony for people who died as a result of using illicit drugs, medical professionals and activists called for addiction to be viewed primarily as a health issue rather than a criminal one. As ABC News Australia reports, participants in the event stressed that stigma remains a significant barrier to seeking help.

The ceremony has been held for 31 years. This year, families, friends and representatives of organizations supporting people who use drugs gathered there.

Hayley Shaw's story

Hayley Shaw said that at the age of 14 she nearly died from an overdose, but was saved by a friend named Daniel. According to her, she began using heroin with her father at Ainslie Village when she was 14.

Two years after Daniel saved her life, he was diagnosed with cancer. At the same time, he was undergoing a methadone-assisted detoxification program.

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Shaw believes that Daniel did not receive adequate pain relief when his condition deteriorated and therefore tried to cope with the pain on his own. Twelve months after his diagnosis, he died of an overdose at the age of 29. According to Shaw, a toxicology report found six different drug substances in his body, but did not reflect his cancer, pain or the barriers people may face when seeking help from the medical system.

Stigma and access to treatment

General practitioner Ben Harkness of Directions Health Service said that people who use drugs often do not seek care at regular medical facilities because of previous negative experiences, fear of judgment, discrimination and stigma.

In 2023, the Australian Capital Territory became the first jurisdiction in Australia to decriminalize small quantities of a number of illicit drugs, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and MDMA. According to the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, the rate of drug-induced deaths in the territory fell from 12 per 100,000 people in 2020 to 5.6 per 100,000 in 2024. There were 28 such deaths recorded that year.

Chris Gough, executive director of the Canberra Alliance for Harm Minimisation and Advocacy, said that the CanTEST drug-checking service and legislative changes had already produced results, but an approach of support rather than punishment still needs to be fully established in society. Against the backdrop of a number of drug-related deaths in recent months in the Australian Capital Territory, there were also reminders of the need to have naloxone available — a nasal spray capable of quickly counteracting the effects of an overdose.

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