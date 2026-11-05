In Kathmandu, Nepal, a woman in her 30s died after giving birth at Paropakar Maternity and Women’s Hospital, a national referral center for patients requiring specialized care. As reported by the Kathmandu Post, the patient was brought to the capital from Dhading district. Eighteen hours after giving birth, she was being transferred from the postoperative ward to the general ward when she lost consciousness while being moved from a wheelchair to a bed.

Hospital director Shree Prasad Adhikari said the woman died within minutes, before medical staff had time to assess her condition. The hospital said the deceased suffered a pulmonary embolism, a blockage of a blood vessel in the lungs by a blood clot. The woman’s relatives protested outside the hospital that day, accusing staff of negligence.

Shortage of specialists and intensive care capacity

On Sunday evening, another patient with postpartum deep vein thrombosis was transferred to Bir Hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. She survived, but Paropakar said it had been unable to save a patient with a similar complication several weeks earlier.

Adhikari noted that the hospital has no cardiologist, nephrologist or intensive care specialist. The medical facility has a 10-bed intensive care unit for mothers, but it is classified as category B, an intermediate level of intensive care. According to the hospital, two nurses simultaneously care for 10 patients in this unit, and specialists from other facilities must be called in to treat complications.

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Each month, the hospital refers about 12 critically ill women who have recently given birth and nearly three dozen newborns requiring specialized intensive care to other medical facilities. Doctors emphasize that transporting such patients also carries risks: it is difficult to find a place in a state hospital intensive care unit, and most ambulances in Nepal are not equipped for advanced life support during transport.

Maternal mortality in Nepal

The World Health Organization reports that Nepal has reduced maternal deaths by more than 70% since 2000. Currently, 142 women die per 100,000 live births from complications related to pregnancy and childbirth. The rate of births in medical facilities rose from about 18% in 2009 to 90.5% in 2025.

At the same time, a study by the Ministry of Health and Food Safety across all seven provinces of the country found that nearly three out of four maternal deaths occur in medical facilities or while being transported to them. The report cited weak patient referral mechanisms, limited hospital capacity, and delays in providing timely and quality care among the causes.

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