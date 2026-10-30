Scientists at the Peking University School and Hospital of Stomatology in China have described the RUNX2–LncRNA-ROD–QKI molecular axis, which regulated osteoclast formation, bone resorption and tooth eruption in experiments involving cells and mouse models. The study results were published on September 28, 2026, in the International Journal of Oral Science, reports News-Medical.

Link to impaired tooth eruption

Mutations or deficiency of RUNX2 are associated with the inherited skeletal disorder CCD. It is characterized by delayed eruption of permanent teeth, supernumerary teeth and clavicle defects. In a sample from a patient with a RUNX2 mutation, researchers found higher alveolar bone density and did not detect osteoclasts positive for the TRAP marker.

Mice with one functional copy of the Runx2 gene had CCD-like skeletal changes, delayed eruption of the first lower molars and fewer TRAP-positive osteoclasts. Loss of RUNX2 in cell cultures also reduced the expression of osteoclast markers, the number of TRAP-positive cells and the ability to form resorption areas.

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Role of non-coding RNA

Using RNA sequencing, the team identified LncRNA-ROD, a 1,147-base-pair transcript with three exons that is enriched in bone tissue. Experiments confirmed that RUNX2 directly activates this non-coding RNA. Increasing LncRNA-ROD levels restored impaired osteoclast formation in cells obtained from mice with Runx2 deficiency.

The authors found that LncRNA-ROD binds to the QKI protein, which promotes the degradation of Csf1r messenger RNA. By retaining QKI forms in the nucleus and cytoplasm, LncRNA-ROD stabilizes Csf1r and increases CSF1R protein levels. At the same time, the scientists emphasized that the study does not prove that tooth-eruption defects can be eliminated by restoring this axis: this requires models with osteoclast-specific effects and local experiments in alveolar bone.

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