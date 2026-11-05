A study involving 27,003 adults in Northeast China found an association between higher consumption of legume products, including soy products, and soy isoflavones and a lower prevalence of chronic kidney disease. As reported by News-Medical, the work was published in the journal Nutrition Journal.

Study findings

Chronic kidney disease was identified in 900 participants, or 3.3% of the sample. After accounting for demographic, clinical, and dietary factors, participants with the highest total consumption of beans and bean products had 33% lower odds of having the disease than the group with the lowest consumption.

For legume products, this figure was 37%. Each one-standard-deviation increase in their consumption was associated with 15% lower odds of having the disease. At the same time, consumption of unprocessed beans showed no statistically significant association with chronic kidney disease.

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Participants with the highest intake of soy isoflavones had 30% lower odds of having chronic kidney disease compared with the group with the lowest intake level. Daidzein, glycitein, and genistein were also associated with lower odds of the disease. The association for soy isoflavones was stronger among women than among men.

How the analysis was conducted

The analysis included data from participants in the Northeast China Biobank project from Heilongjiang, Jilin, Liaoning, and Inner Mongolia. They completed a questionnaire on their diet over the previous year, which covered 110 items. The researchers considered, among other factors, age, sex, body mass index, comorbidities, smoking, alcohol consumption, physical activity, caloric intake, and dietary patterns.

Chronic kidney disease was defined as an estimated glomerular filtration rate below 60 mL/min/1.73 m² or the presence of protein in the urine. The authors emphasized that the cross-sectional study design does not allow for establishing a causal relationship or proving that soy products or isoflavones prevent the disease. The results could also have been affected by self-reported diet and a one-time assessment of kidney status, although diagnosing chronic kidney disease requires abnormalities to persist for at least three months.

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