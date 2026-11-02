Researchers at the Children's Hospital of Chongqing Medical University in China have developed age-specific prediction models to assess the likelihood of incomplete Kawasaki disease in children with fever. As News-Medical reports, the models use the results of routine laboratory tests and divide patients into three age groups: under 24 months, 24 to 60 months, and over 60 months.

Why the disease is difficult to detect

Incomplete Kawasaki disease does not always present with the typical clinical signs of the complete form of the disease. As a result, it may be confused with other illnesses accompanied by fever, including respiratory infections, adenovirus infection, lymphadenitis, or sepsis. At the same time, delayed diagnosis may be associated with coronary artery damage.

Kawasaki disease is an acute febrile illness that mainly affects children under five years of age and may cause acquired heart disease. The authors noted that existing models are mostly designed for Kawasaki disease in general rather than its incomplete form, and may perform differently in children of different ages.

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Results of model validation

To develop the models, the researchers analyzed data from 809 children with incomplete Kawasaki disease and 2,427 children with other febrile illnesses. Subsequent validation used data from another 607 patients with the incomplete form of the disease and 1,821 children with other causes of fever.

The model for children under 24 months included eight indicators: C-reactive protein, lactate dehydrogenase, uric acid, total protein, albumin, red blood cell distribution width, platelet count, and hemoglobin. Its AUC was 0.862 in the test sample and 0.878 in new data. For the 24–60-month group, the AUC was 0.829 and 0.818, while for children over 60 months it was 0.694 and 0.804, respectively.

The study was published online on December 23, 2024, in the journal Pediatric Discovery. The authors assessed the accuracy of the models using ROC curves, calibration, and clinical benefit analysis.

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