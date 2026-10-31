At a treatment center in the Democratic Republic of Congo, medics celebrated the absence of new Ebola patients since the outbreak began in May. The last confirmed infected patients were discharged after making a full recovery, Der Spiegel reports.

Medics sang and danced

The humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders published a video of the celebration on its social media accounts. The footage shows medical facility staff singing and dancing while remaining in full protective equipment.

At the same time, the publication noted that this result concerns a specific treatment facility and has become a local positive signal amid one of the most severe Ebola outbreaks in the country’s history.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outbreak data

According to health authorities, more than 10,000 infection cases have been recorded in the country. More than 4,800 people have died from the virus. Infections were also detected in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda.

Doctors Without Borders stated that its teams continue to work around the clock in the country together with local communities to help bring the outbreak to an end.

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