At a clinic in a densely populated central district of Johannesburg, South Africa, researchers detected ESKAPE-group bacteria in the air that were resistant to a number of antibiotics. As News-Medical reports, scientists from the University of Johannesburg collected air samples, identified the bacteria and tested their susceptibility to medicines.

Resistance to last-resort drugs

The study, published in the journal Indoor Air, analysed Enterococcus faecium, Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae, Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, bacteria of the genus Enterobacter and E. coli. All gram-negative bacteria studied showed resistance to at least one drug in three or more antibiotic categories and were therefore classified as multidrug-resistant.

During testing, 80.5% of gram-negative bacteria survived exposure to colistin, a drug used in critical cases when other antibiotics do not work. Of the isolates, 31.2% were resistant to ertapenem and 26% to meropenem. In addition, 85.71% of bacteria survived exposure to cefuroxime and 67.53% to ceftazidime. A share of 3.9% of gram-negative bacteria was classified as extensively drug-resistant.

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Risks for patients with weakened immune systems

The researchers separately drew attention to methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, MRSA. For this species, survival after exposure to individual drugs ranged from 71.8% to 94.8%; vancomycin, a last-resort drug, was about 95% effective at killing the bacteria. The multidrug-resistance rate among these isolates was 6.3%, while the extensive-resistance rate was 5.6%.

Lead study author Lee Hainé noted that high rates of HIV and tuberculosis in South Africa increase patients' vulnerability to lower respiratory tract infections. The bacteria detected in the clinic's air can cause bronchitis, bronchiolitis and pneumonia. According to the researchers, in people with weakened immune systems, pneumonia caused by multidrug-resistant strains can lead to the infection entering the bloodstream and to sepsis.

In another related study, scientists detected ESKAPE bacteria in the neonatal intensive care unit of a public hospital in the same city. More than 85% of ESKAPE bacteria isolated from incubator surfaces and samples taken after staff handwashing were classified as multidrug-resistant. Lee Hainé proposed making monitoring of bacterial and fungal air contamination part of healthcare facilities' infection-control protocols.

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