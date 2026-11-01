In Colombia, two men who traveled to the Democratic Republic of the Congo were diagnosed with malaria. One of them, a 33-year-old man, died on October 31 at a hospital in the city of Palmira, Valle del Cauca Department. The second patient, a 50-year-old man, is in isolation at a hospital in the city of Cali.

As The Rio Times reports, Colombia’s National Institute of Health confirmed Plasmodium falciparum in both patients, a parasite that causes the most severe form of malaria. No Ebola cases have been confirmed in the country so far.

Epidemiological surveillance

Both men had fever and a history of travel to Congo. For this reason, Colombia’s National Institute of Health and Ministry of Health activated epidemiological surveillance protocols to rule out other public health threats, including Ebola.

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Samples were collected from the patients for laboratory analysis. Authorities did not specify whether Ebola testing had been completed, but malaria remains the only officially confirmed diagnosis in the two cases.

Malaria and Ebola

Malaria is usually transmitted through the bites of infected mosquitoes, rather than through ordinary contact with a sick person. Ebola is a viral disease that spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of an infected person. At an early stage, both diseases may have a similar symptom: fever.

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