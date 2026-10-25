Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health is investigating 66 suspected cases of salmonellosis among employees of Hospital CIMA in Escazú, San José province. As of October 21, laboratory tests had confirmed two cases, two people had been hospitalized, and no deaths had been recorded, The Rio Times reports.

Source of infection under investigation

The ministry received a report of the illness on October 16 and began monitoring and response procedures for outbreaks of food- and waterborne diseases. Specialists detected bacteria of the genus Salmonella in the samples they examined, but the source of the infection has not yet been established.

Health authorities are analyzing epidemiological and laboratory data to identify a common infection factor among those who fell ill and a possible mechanism of bacterial transmission. Foodborne transmission is being considered as a preliminary hypothesis, but no specific product that could have been the source of infection was named.

Hospital CIMA said it identified the outbreak among staff the previous week, activated internal protocols, and notified the ministry. Ministry representatives subsequently inspected the hospital premises. The facility also stated that containment measures made it possible to bring the situation under control at an early stage.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

US Embassy warning

On October 23, the US Embassy in San José issued a health alert. The diplomatic mission advised its personnel to consider seeking care at other medical facilities until the outbreak is resolved.

The embassy’s notice repeated the ministry’s figures of 66 suspected cases, two laboratory-confirmed cases, and two hospitalizations. It did not announce any travel restrictions for Costa Rica or Escazú. Authorities’ statements also did not mention the closure of Hospital CIMA or any other restrictions on its operations.

Symptoms reported by the authorities include diarrhea, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, fever, and general malaise. The embassy recommended seeking emergency care in cases of persistent vomiting, dehydration, blood in stools, high or persistent fever, or symptoms lasting more than several days.

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