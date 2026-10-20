Researchers have established that the tetrapeptide HAEE, previously developed as a potential treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, naturally circulates in human blood. Its level was lower in people with cognitive impairment, News-Medical reports. The authors view the peptide as a possible biomarker and a potential avenue for further treatment research.

How HAEE was studied

Sergey A. Kozin and his colleagues created the peptide Ac-His-Ala-Glu-Glu-NH2, or HAEE, to prevent the growth of amyloid-β plaques in the brain. The formation of such plaques is considered a process that may precede the spread of the toxic tau protein and the development of Alzheimer’s disease at early stages.

HAEE blocks the main zinc-binding site in amyloid β monomers. The researchers sought to disrupt the abnormal interaction of amyloid β with zinc ions, which is considered important for plaque formation. While assessing HAEE’s suitability as a drug, the authors obtained promising results in experiments on mice.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Possible biomarker

During the study, scientists unexpectedly found that an identical peptide already circulates in human blood. According to the authors, the concentration of HAEE correlates with disease status, whereas amyloid β levels are the same in people with Alzheimer’s disease and healthy individuals.

The authors suggest that HAEE deficiency may be a cause of Alzheimer’s disease, and measuring its concentration in blood could potentially aid diagnosis. The results were published in the journal PNAS Nexus.

Read us on