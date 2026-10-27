Latvia’s donor blood reserves have significantly decreased. The country’s National Blood Donor Centre has called on everyone who can and wishes to donate blood to do so, LSM English reports.

Appeal to donors of all blood groups

The centre appealed to donors of all blood groups and also urged people who have not previously donated blood to join. Blood types 0+ and 0-, as well as A+ and A-, are particularly needed.

Egita Pole, director of the National Blood Donor Centre, noted that medical restrictions affect the number of potential donors. Among the reasons, she named low haemoglobin levels, taking medication, and travel to countries after visiting which blood is not accepted. Donation is available to people up to the age of 65.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Mobile blood collection points

To reach more willing donors, mobile blood collection points are being organized in Latvia. On Tuesday, October 27, blood can be donated in Dobele, Gulbene and Grobiņa. On Thursday, mobile points are expected to operate in Madona and Brocēni.

The National Blood Donor Centre’s website also provides information about mobile blood collection points scheduled for November.

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