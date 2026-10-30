Two international studies from the LITMUS programme have identified non-invasive methods that can accurately diagnose metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) and assess its severity. Researchers compared blood tests, imaging methods and elastography with liver biopsy results assessed by expert pathologists, News-Medical reports.

Two LITMUS programme studies

The main LITMUS study, published in The Lancet, included more than 1,500 patients. It assessed blood tests and liver stiffness measurements using ultrasound methods.

The additional LITMUS Imaging study, published in Nature Medicine, examined advanced magnetic resonance imaging and elastography methods in more than 350 patients. Both studies are part of the LITMUS programme, described by the source as the largest international project for evaluating diagnostic tools for liver disease.

The LITMUS programme brought together 53 partners from academia and industry. Its task was to develop, validate and assess the accuracy of biomarkers for diagnosing MASLD and a more severe form of the disease, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

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Test assessment results

For detecting advanced fibrosis and cirrhosis, the SOMAScan proteomic panel, magnetic resonance elastography and FibroScan-based elastography tools, including the Agile 3+ score, demonstrated the highest diagnostic accuracy. The ELF and ADAPT blood tests also exceeded predefined performance thresholds for detecting cirrhosis.

For identifying so-called at-risk MASH, the group targeted by most clinical trials, only the SOMAScan panel met the established accuracy threshold. At the same time, regulators require confirmation of at-risk MASH for enrolling participants in late-phase studies, so liver biopsy will likely remain necessary for now.

A simple and inexpensive blood test for gamma-glutamyl transferase (gamma-GT) outperformed the widely used FIB-4 score as an initial assessment method. Researchers suggested that ELF or FibroScan could then be used to clarify disease severity, but this approach still requires further validation before implementation in healthcare systems.

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