Researchers found that people with autism showed weaker brain responses to negative feedback compared with participants without autism. News-Medical reports on the results of the study, published in the journal JNeurosci.

Sound discrimination task

Study participants were asked to distinguish sounds by pitch and were told whether they had completed the task correctly. The scientists assessed a measure of brain activity that reflects the neural response to negative feedback. This measure was weaker in the group of people with autism than in the group of participants without autism.

The work was led by Nathaniel Zuk from Nottingham Trent University and Yaroslav Slobodskoy-Plusnin from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Colleagues from University College London and the Hebrew University also took part in the study.

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The impact of confidence and task difficulty

The research team also examined whether the weaker response to feedback was related to how confident a person felt in their decision. Participants with autism responded less to changes in task difficulty, which, according to the authors, may indicate weaker processing of such feedback.

At the same time, participants without autism behaved differently after easier trials: successfully distinguishing sounds influenced their next choice. The authors believe that autism may reduce sensitivity both to external feedback about the correctness of a decision and to internal confidence in one’s own choice. They named studying how these behavioral differences are represented in the brain, particularly in the anterior cingulate cortex, as the next step.

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