Scientists at King’s College London in the United Kingdom reported that the experimental drug KCL-286 promoted the repair of DNA breaks and reduced inflammation in the brain in a mouse model of Alzheimer’s disease. The compound was initially developed to treat spinal cord injuries, ScienceDaily reports.

KCL-286 is a small-molecule substance intended for oral use. During its earlier development, the drug had already completed the first phase of clinical trials, which assessed its safety and tolerability in humans. However, the effectiveness of KCL-286 against Alzheimer’s disease in humans has not yet been established.

Repairing DNA breaks

The researchers focused on DNA double-strand breaks, a type of damage in which both strands of the molecule are broken. Such breaks can disrupt cell function and threaten cell survival if they are not properly repaired.

According to Professor of Neuroscience Jonathan Corcoran, KCL-286 stimulates the repair of such breaks. The team had previously also identified the drug’s ability to promote the repair of DNA double-strand breaks in studies of neuropathic pain.

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Mechanism of action and limits of the conclusions

The drug activates a specific protein associated with the retinoic acid pathway, a system involved in the body’s use of vitamin A, gene regulation and nervous system function. Previous studies linked disruptions in this pathway to the formation of amyloid deposits in rat brains.

Most developments for treating Alzheimer’s disease focus on the amyloid-beta and tau proteins. The new study proposes an additional approach that also targets processes which may arise at early stages of the disease: DNA damage and inflammation in the brain. One of the study’s first authors, Natasha Hill, noted that effective treatment requires influencing several cellular pathways associated with the disease.

The results remain preclinical: further research and clinical trials are needed to determine whether KCL-286 can safely slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease or improve patients’ condition.

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