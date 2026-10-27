A 62-year-old man who was at risk of losing his legs was saved in Lviv

In Lviv, doctors helped a 62-year-old resident of Khmelnytskyi who was suffering from a critical disruption of blood flow to both legs. The man sought treatment from specialists at St. Panteleimon Hospital, complaining of severe pain and a sensation of coldness in his lower extremities.

Doctors identified a complex combination of vascular conditions that complicated the surgery. Only surgical intervention could restore blood flow.

Mr. Yuriy had previously led an active lifestyle—playing tennis and practicing hand-to-hand combat. Everything changed in 2016 when his kidneys failed and he began undergoing hemodialysis. The fact is that end-stage renal failure is a major catalyst for the development of severe vascular diseases. About a month ago, Yuriy began experiencing pain and coldness in his legs, and soon after, he could barely take a few steps. He recounts:

“One day, I suddenly realized I couldn’t walk normally—I couldn’t even walk five meters, even though everything had been fine just the day before.”

After an examination in Khmelnytskyi, Yuriy was advised to consult the vascular surgeons at St. Panteleimon Hospital in Lviv. There, he was diagnosed with Leriche syndrome—a severe form of atherosclerosis that causes the aorta and iliac arteries, which supply blood to the legs, to narrow or become blocked.

The patient had already developed critical ischemia, and a trophic ulcer had appeared on one of his limbs.

“At this stage of ischemia, conservative treatment is no longer effective. Surgery was the only way to save his legs. Without it, the ischemia would have progressed, necrosis would have spread, and eventually the question of amputation would have arisen,” explains Andriy Melen, head of the vascular surgery department at St. Panteleimon Hospital.

To restore blood flow, the doctors performed a bifurcated aorto-femoral bypass—replacing the affected section of the abdominal aorta with an artificial graft and connecting it to the femoral arteries.

The surgery was complicated by several comorbid conditions. First, there was severe aortic calcification: calcium deposits had caused the vessel walls to become hard and brittle. To securely suture the graft in place, the surgeons had to remove these deposits at the anastomosis site. Second, a critical narrowing of the superior mesenteric artery—which, along with the inferior mesenteric artery, supplies blood to the intestines—posed a real challenge.

“In standard cases, the inferior mesenteric artery is ligated during this type of grafting. But in our patient, this could have led to a critical disruption of blood supply to the intestines. Therefore, we reimplanted this vessel directly into the graft to preserve blood flow. If we hadn’t restored it, the consequences could have been fatal,” adds Andriy Melien.

Ultimately, the complex procedure was a success. The team managed to restore blood flow to both legs and maintain blood flow to the intestines.

“Just like before the surgery, I’m in high spirits now. My legs are already warmer, and it’s getting easier to walk every day. The doctors here are simply angels. I’m very grateful to them for everything,” says Yuriy.

Source: First Medical Association of Lviv

As a reminder, a scandal erupted at the Boyarka Children’s Hospital following the treatment of a one-year-old child.

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In Odesa, a hospital was damaged by a Russian strike.

In the occupied town of Oleshky, the hospital is now left with only four medical staff members.

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