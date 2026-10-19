Researchers at Stanford School of Medicine, together with colleagues, found that mitochondrial uncouplers may suppress breast cancer metastasis. In a mouse model, a diet containing 2,000 ppm niclosamide ethanolamine (NEN) significantly reduced breast cancer metastasis in the lungs, News-Medical reports. The study results were published in the journal Cancer Biology & Medicine.

Effects on cell metabolism

The scientists studied the mitochondrial serine catabolism pathway, a system of reactions that supplies cancer cells with amino acids, one-carbon compounds and reducing equivalents. The activity of this pathway is often elevated in tumors, while the enzymes SHMT2 and MTHFD2 are among the most overexpressed metabolic enzymes in human cancers.

Experiments using serine labeled with the carbon-13 isotope showed that NEN and another mitochondrial uncoupler, BAM15, did not alter cellular serine uptake. At the same time, they substantially reduced labeling of glycine and purine nucleotides, indicating lower activity of the serine metabolic pathway and de novo purine synthesis.

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The role of FTO and 2-hydroxyglutarate

The uncouplers increased oxygen consumption and the NAD⁺-to-NADH ratio. According to the authors, this indicated activation of the mitochondrial electron transport chain and a reduction in reductive stress. Following longer treatment, levels of the SHMT2, MTHFD2 and MTHFD1L proteins declined in triple-negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer cells, while levels of the corresponding messenger RNAs did not decrease and even increased.

The authors linked the effect to restored activity of the FTO enzyme, which removes m⁶A marks from RNA. Treatment with uncouplers reduced levels of 2-hydroxyglutarate and total m⁶A levels, while pharmacological or genetic inhibition of FTO restored expression of enzymes in the serine pathway. The researchers noted that such compounds require further testing in clinical trials, including in combination with existing treatments.

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