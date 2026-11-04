Researchers at the University of California San Diego School of Medicine in the United States, using a mouse model of neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, identified the role of the breast milk sugar 3'-sialyllactose, or 3'SL, in intestinal cell maturation and bilirubin processing. Bilirubin is produced during the breakdown of red blood cells; its accumulation in the blood causes yellowing of the skin and eyes, known as jaundice, News-Medical reports.

Results of the mouse experiment

Mouse pups fed milk without 3'SL had lower survival rates, grew more poorly, had shorter intestines and more severe manifestations of jaundice. Their intestines also showed a significant decrease in levels of the UGT1A1 enzyme, which promotes bilirubin elimination.

Scientists recorded differences in gene expression, including reduced markers of cell maturation. Loss of the St3gal4 gene, linked to the availability of 3'SL, was associated with abnormal activation of pancreatic genes in mouse pups. In adulthood, mice with a persistent St3gal4 deficiency proved more vulnerable to chemically induced colon injury: they lost more weight and had lower survival rates.

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Context for neonatal jaundice

Neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, or newborn jaundice, affects up to 60% of full-term and up to 80% of premature babies. In most cases, it resolves on its own; however, if bilirubin levels are too high or prolonged, the substance can cross the blood-brain barrier and cause long-term neurological consequences.

Breastfed infants may also develop prolonged unconjugated hyperbilirubinemia, called breast milk jaundice. The researchers note that it may be linked to slower milk intake in the first days of life and to features of milk composition. The work, conducted together with the Human Milk Institute at the university, was published in the journal Cellular and Molecular Gastroenterology and Hepatology.

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