Scientists at the University of Geneva have found that a thin deep-brain structure, the claustrum, is involved in maintaining working memory in mice. As News-Medical reports, claustrum neurons retained a trace of the initial information for dozens of seconds, while temporarily suppressing their activity noticeably worsened the animals’ test performance.

Experiments with smells and touch

Working memory makes it possible to briefly retain information after the initial stimulus has already disappeared. It is needed, among other things, for reading sentences, maintaining a conversation, solving tasks and making decisions.

In the study, mice were first given information in the form of an odor or a tactile stimulus. After a pause of several seconds, the animals received a second stimulus and had to determine whether it was the same as the first one or different from it. To successfully complete the task, the mice had to retain an internal representation of the initial signal during the waiting period.

Recordings of neuronal activity in live animals showed that the information trace in the claustrum persisted throughout the entire pause. Neuronal activity changed over time, but data on the identity of the stimulus remained available for decoding up to 30 seconds later.

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Suppressing activity reduced performance

To test whether the claustrum is necessary for memory function, the researchers temporarily reduced the activity of its neurons. In particular, they used optogenetics, a method that makes it possible to control the activity of specific neurons using light.

When the function of claustrum neurons was disrupted, the mice’s working-memory performance decreased by approximately half. This result was observed for both olfactory and tactile stimuli and regardless of the timing of the intervention during the pause between the two signals. At the same time, disrupting the activity of this structure affected the use of temporarily stored information to guide behavior rather than the perception of the stimulus itself.

The claustrum is located between the insular cortex and the striatum and has connections with nearly all areas of the cerebral cortex. The authors note that the study may help better understand the mechanisms of cognitive disorders in which working memory is impaired, including schizophrenia and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The results were published in the journal Nature Communications.

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