In preterm children, the cerebellum develops differently than in infants who remained in the womb until full term. This was shown by a study whose results were published in the journal Science, News-Medical reports. The cerebellum plays an important role in motor functions, speech and cognitive development.

Smaller cerebellar volume

The fastest stage of cerebellar development occurs between the 24th and 40th weeks of pregnancy. During this period, its size increases approximately fivefold, while the main types of neurons form complex communication networks. In full-term children, this process takes place in the womb, whereas in those born prematurely, it occurs after birth.

The authors found that each week spent outside the womb before reaching full term was associated with a reduction in cerebellar volume of approximately 230 cubic millimeters. Between the ages of 9 and 36 months, smaller cerebellar volume correlated with delays in the development of motor skills, speech and thinking.

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How the study was conducted

The scientists combined long-term observations with brain imaging and developmental assessments of 176 living infants with cellular analysis of available brain tissue samples from 83 full-term and preterm children. To study samples from biobanks, including the NIH NeuroBioBank, they used spatial transcriptomics, a method that makes it possible to determine gene activity in layers of intact tissue.

This approach made it possible to compare the development of Purkinje cells and cerebellar granule cells outside the womb with their development during a normal pregnancy. The researchers also noted that the rate of cerebellar growth may be influenced by physiological stress, illnesses and certain aspects of care in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Study co-author Vittorio Gallo stated that the assessment and treatment of preterm children should be guided by developmental level rather than chronological age alone. The authors indicated that the identified molecular markers may help determine risks and more accurately select the timing of neuroprotective interventions.

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