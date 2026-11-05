9.9 million children in Nepal exposed to air pollution — Kathmandu Post

In Nepal, 9.9 million children are exposed to unhealthy levels of air pollution. Millions more children are at risk from droughts, extreme heat and landslides, according to a new UNICEF analytical report, Kathmandu Post reports.

The report, Growing Up in a Climate Hotspot: The Risks Shaping the Lives and Futures of Nepal's Children, summarizes national and global data on the impact of climate change, pollution and natural disasters on children's health, nutrition, education and protection. According to the report, 7.3 million Nepali children are at risk of drought, 5.7 million are exposed to extremely hot days, and 2.9 million are at risk of rainfall-induced landslides.

Combination of climate risks

Approximately 2.4 million children in the country are simultaneously exposed to several high-intensity climate threats, making their recovery more difficult. UNICEF noted that climate shocks also increase pressure on the basic services children depend on.

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Only 47.5% of Nepal's population has access to safely managed drinking water services. One in four children under the age of five is stunted, while 22% of children live in multidimensional poverty. Climate shocks, the organization estimates, also increase the risks of child labor, child marriage, disease outbreaks and disruptions to education.

Call to take children's rights into account

According to UNICEF, children from poor families, girls, children with disabilities, members of historically marginalized communities, and residents of remote and climate-vulnerable areas face the highest risks.

On October 29, the Nepalese government approved the Declaration on Children, Youth and Climate Action at the National Climate Summit. The document, launched at COP25, has already been endorsed by 78 countries. UNICEF called for children's rights and needs to be integrated into climate policy, adaptation plans, disaster risk reduction strategies and climate finance, as well as for young people to be involved in decision-making.

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