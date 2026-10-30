In the Netherlands, European researchers have unveiled a personalized metabolic score designed to help assess the trajectory of healthy aging and the risk of functional decline. It was developed by a team that included specialists from Leiden University Medical Center and the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Ageing in Cologne. News-Medical reports.

The score was presented at FAPESP Week Netherlands by Joris Deelen of Leiden University Medical Center. It is intended to serve as a general marker of health status in middle age and help identify people at increased risk of declining physical function earlier.

Data from 44,000 participants

To develop the initial version of the index, scientists analyzed blood samples from 44,000 volunteers who were followed for several years as part of 12 studies in different European countries. The tests measured more than 200 substances, including indicators of fats, sugar, and inflammation. During the follow-up period, 5,500 deaths were recorded among the participants, making it possible to identify substances associated with a higher risk of mortality.

The tool was later adapted for practical use. The mathematical model was adjusted using data from the population of the Netherlands to produce an individual result for each patient. The number of indicators was also reduced to 10 blood markers that doctors already use in their work. The scale was changed so that a higher score indicates better health.

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Link to disease risk

According to Deelen, the new version of the score better predicts cardiometabolic diseases, including diabetes, heart attack, and stroke. By his estimate, one additional point on this scale corresponds to an average delay of 14 years in the onset of the first cardiometabolic disease.

The index also correlated with cognitive function, lung capacity, and handgrip strength. In lifestyle-change and strength-training programs, the greatest improvement was observed among participants with a lower baseline score. In this group, fasting insulin and triglyceride levels decreased, while body composition also improved.

Analyses by the group indicate that heredity affects the metabolic score by approximately 40%, while lifestyle and environmental factors account for 60%. Among the habits analyzed, smoking had the most negative effect on it, while regular physical activity was associated with reduced risks and better results.

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