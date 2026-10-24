In Nigeria, the human rights organization HURIWA has called on the National Assembly to withdraw a bill on establishing the Nutritionists Registration Council of Nigeria. The organization believes the document could displace local nutrition knowledge and create legal uncertainty for traditional practices.

As Premium Times Nigeria reports, the bill was introduced by House of Representatives member Chike Okafor. HURIWA National Coordinator Emmanuel Onwubiko said the document should be withdrawn before open consultations are held involving nutrition specialists, holders of traditional knowledge, farmers, public health specialists, civil society organizations, and communities.

Protection of traditional practices

HURIWA stressed that Nigeria’s communities had accumulated knowledge of local foods, seasonal diets, food preservation and fermentation, medicinal plants, breastfeeding, and complementary feeding for children long before the emergence of formal nutrition science.

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According to Onwubiko, the bill does not sufficiently protect these practices and does not draw a clear distinction between the professional services of nutritionists, ordinary advice within families, and the transmission of traditional knowledge. The organization does not oppose professional standards, scientific research, or regulation of qualified specialists, but warns against an excessively centralized regulatory system.

Funding and powers

HURIWA also called for greater transparency in provisions on international cooperation, recognition of foreign qualifications, approval of educational institutions outside Nigeria, and the proposed council’s receipt of grants, earmarked funds, and donations. The organization specifically described Sections 3, 14, 17, and 32 as requiring additional scrutiny, while cautioning against equating foreign cooperation or funding with violations.

Earlier, the Dietitians Council of Nigeria opposed the initiative, expressing concern about its impact on the regulation of nutrition-related professions and existing rules for dietetic practice.

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