According to Premium Times Nigeria, which cites the ARISE News television channel, the Ebola index patient was evacuated from Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, by a medical evacuation aircraft.

Evacuation through private terminal

According to ARISE News, the woman is the wife of a Swiss diplomat in Nigeria. She was evacuated early Monday morning through the private aviation sector of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The television channel’s crew reportedly saw a convoy of ambulances and diplomatic vehicles arrive at the airport. After that, the medical evacuation aircraft carrying the patient departed from the airport.

Expected announcement by authorities

ARISE News also reported that Nigeria’s federal government was expected to announce the evacuation after the aircraft left the country’s airspace. The report did not name the aircraft’s destination or provide information about the patient’s condition.

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