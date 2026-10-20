Nigeria has confirmed the first known case of infection since the start of the current Ebola outbreak. The virus was detected in a woman who recently arrived on an international flight from Uganda to the country's capital, Abuja, Deutsche Welle reports.

Details of the case in Abuja

Nigerian Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said the patient developed symptoms on October 7. On October 11, she was admitted to a private hospital in Abuja, where Ebola was diagnosed after testing.

According to the minister, health authorities are already tracing 44 people who had contact with the patient. He noted that the authorities are taking all possible measures to contain the case and identify her contacts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Outbreak in the region

The current outbreak, according to the publication, likely began in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo near the border with Uganda. The overwhelming majority of confirmed cases are still concentrated in the eastern provinces of the DRC.

Earlier this year, Uganda reported 20 infections and two deaths. At the end of August, the World Health Organization declared the country Ebola-free after 42 days without confirmed cases. This month, Kenya recorded nine cases which, according to officials' assessment, are linked to a single index patient.

The current outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo ebolavirus species. It has already resulted in more than 9,000 confirmed cases and over 4,300 deaths. The outbreak was declared in May this year; it became the second largest and the fastest-spreading among those recorded.

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