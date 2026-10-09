In Germany, a survey of 539 people with Lynch syndrome showed that only 6.9% of respondents used acetylsalicylic acid, or aspirin, for cancer prevention. Overall, 10.4% of participants were taking the drug at the time of the survey. The results of the LYNX study, conducted with the participation of specialists from University Hospital Bonn, the University of Bonn, the Bonn Integrated Oncology Center, and the SemiColon organization, were published as a letter in The Lancet Gastroenterology & Hepatology, News-Medical reports.

Gap between research and practice

Lynch syndrome is a hereditary predisposition that significantly increases the risk of colorectal and other types of cancer. The earlier CAPP2 study showed that daily use of acetylsalicylic acid may reduce the long-term risk of colorectal cancer in this group. CAPP2 examined a dose of 600 milligrams per day.

The international CaPP3 study suggests that 100 milligrams of the drug daily may have a similar cancer-prevention profile while causing fewer side effects, including bleeding. At the same time, the authors noted that the statistical criteria for formal equivalence of the results of the two studies were not met in all analyses, so these data should be interpreted cautiously.

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Awareness and use

The survey was conducted in Germany from December 2025 to February 2026, before the publication of the CaPP3 results. About 97% of participants knew about special screening recommendations, and almost all underwent regular colonoscopies. The stated reasons for low aspirin use included insufficient awareness of this approach, concerns about side effects, and uncertainty about the scientific evidence.

At the same time, participants showed interest in new prevention methods. About three-quarters of respondents could consider participating in a study of a preventive mRNA cancer vaccine, and after receiving additional information, this figure rose to about 80%. More than 92% said they would like to receive such a vaccine if it is approved in the future. The authors emphasized the need for early, clear, and structured patient information, as well as an individual assessment of benefits and risks.

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