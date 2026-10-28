Researchers at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York found that the behavioral therapy Mindfulness-Oriented Recovery Enhancement (MORE), used alongside medication treatment, was associated with changes in brain activity and greater reductions in opioid cravings among people with opioid use disorder. News-Medical reports on the results of the randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Psychiatry.

How the study was conducted

The trial involved 86 patients at the Samaritan Daytop Village long-term residential treatment facility in New York. All of them received methadone or buprenorphine. Participants were randomly assigned to two groups: one underwent MORE for eight weeks, while the other received psychoeducational supportive therapy of the same format and duration.

MORE combines mindfulness practices, cognitive reappraisal of triggers — changing their interpretation and response to them — and focusing on positive everyday experiences. The aim of this approach is to weaken the influence of drug-related cues and strengthen responses to natural rewards.

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What the MRI showed

Participants underwent functional magnetic resonance imaging before and after the course. Researchers assessed brain responses to drug-related images, natural rewards, and scenes from the film Trainspotting. In the MORE group, lower drug cue-related activity in the lateral prefrontal cortex was recorded during attempts to reappraise drug-related images than in the comparison group.

Participants in the MORE group who had greater changes in prefrontal cortex responses to such cues and higher ventromedial prefrontal cortex activity while viewing positive food images reported more substantial reductions in cravings. About four months after treatment ended, the MORE group also showed a greater increase in the duration of abstinence from opioids than the comparison group.

The authors emphasize that MORE was studied as an addition to, rather than a replacement for, medications for treating opioid use disorder. Larger studies with a more diverse group of participants are needed to verify the results in other treatment settings.

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