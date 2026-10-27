In Norway, the randomized controlled CARBFUNC trial involving 193 adults with obesity showed that a diet high in saturated fat and low in carbohydrates did not cause an increase in apolipoprotein B (apoB). This protein is found in particles that transport cholesterol in the blood and is used to assess the risk of cardiovascular disease, News-Medical reports.

Three diets for two years

Participants from the Bergen area were randomly assigned to three groups and monitored for up to two years. One group followed a diet high in total and saturated fat, with carbohydrates accounting for less than 10% of the diet's energy intake. In the other two groups, diets more closely followed dietary recommendations, while carbohydrates came from refined or minimally refined foods.

In the high-fat diet, about one-third of energy came from saturated fat, whereas the commonly recommended level is less than one-tenth. All three diets had the same protein content, provided about 1–2% of energy from added sugar, and included a recommendation to consume 500 grams of vegetables per day. Daily calorie intake was approximately 2,500 kcal for men and 2,000 kcal for women.

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Changes in blood markers

In the low-carbohydrate group, LDL cholesterol levels rose by 5–10%. The researchers linked this mainly to an increase in larger and less dense LDL particles; the number of small dense particles did not change significantly. At the same time, triglycerides in this group decreased by 20–35%, while HDL cholesterol levels increased by 5–18%, whereas these indicators remained relatively stable in the groups with a higher share of carbohydrates.

At the start of the study and after 12 months, participants underwent computed tomography to assess calcium deposits in the coronary arteries. The researchers did not record a marked increase in these deposits in the group with high saturated fat intake and found no differences between the groups. The authors emphasized that a moderate increase in LDL cholesterol cannot automatically be considered unimportant and that further research is needed to assess the long-term effects of this diet.

The results of a secondary analysis of CARBFUNC were published on October 24 in the journal eBioMedicine. The work was led by Professor Simon Dankel of the Department of Clinical Science at the University of Bergen, with doctoral student Katrine Loddervik as the first author.

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