In Norway, researchers found an association between drinking one to two cups of coffee a day and a lower estimated risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism after a first such episode. As News-Medical reports, the study involved 2,071 people with a first diagnosis of symptomatic venous thromboembolism.

Observation results

During a median follow-up period of 2.8 years, 310 recurrent cases of venous thromboembolism were recorded among participants. People who reported drinking one to two cups of coffee daily before their first episode had a 51% lower estimated risk of recurrence compared with those who did not drink coffee. This association remained after accounting for body mass index, smoking and cardiovascular disease.

At the same time, as coffee consumption increased, the estimates did not show a consistent further reduction in risk. For participants who drank more than two cups a day, the estimates were also lower, but the researchers did not establish a statistically significant association. An overall comparison of all coffee drinkers with people who did not consume coffee also did not produce a statistically significant result.

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Differences by type of first episode

The strongest association was recorded among patients whose first venous thromboembolism was provoked — that is, associated in particular with surgery, trauma, acute illness, cancer or immobilization. In the group that consumed one to two cups of coffee daily, the estimated risk of a recurrent episode was 67% lower than among those who did not drink coffee.

For unprovoked venous thromboembolism, no clear association between coffee consumption and a recurrent event was established. Venous thromboembolism includes deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism.

Study limitations

The authors emphasize that the study is observational and does not prove that coffee prevents recurrent blood clots. Participants reported their coffee consumption before the first episode, while changes in habits during subsequent follow-up were not assessed. In addition, the group of people who did not drink coffee included only 140 participants, and there was no information on the duration of anticoagulant treatment.

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