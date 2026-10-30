Researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and the Norwegian Centre for Headache Research tested an artificial intelligence model for predicting headaches and fatigue in people with persistent symptoms after concussion. As News-Medical reports, the model predicted moderate or severe headaches over the following 24 hours with moderate to good accuracy.

Data from 20 participants

The study, conducted at the rehabilitation department of St. Olav's Hospital, involved 20 people with persistent symptoms after concussion. For 28 days, they recorded their symptoms daily and underwent measurements of heart rate, skin temperature and trapezius muscle tension.

Based on these data, the scientists compared a foundational machine-learning model with a more traditional model. The foundational model performed better in predicting days with moderate or severe headaches. The researchers then used it to assess the possibility of predicting days when participants would experience fatigue.

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Further research is needed

The researchers note that next-day symptoms in some people with persistent post-concussion symptoms may follow patterns that AI can identify through long-term physiological observations. In the future, such data could be used in apps or smartwatches to warn a person about a possible approaching headache or fatigue.

At the same time, the work is a methodological proof of the feasibility of the approach, rather than a ready-to-use clinical tool. The scientists plan to begin a new study in spring 2027 with an updated app and recruit at least 200 people with persistent symptoms after concussion. The results were published in The Journal of Head Trauma Rehabilitation.

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