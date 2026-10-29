In Norway, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU) have developed a transparent silicone patch that, combined with a regular smartphone camera, can measure pulse and blood vessel stiffness. The device requires no electronic components, wires, or external power supply, News-Medical reports.

How the patch works

One side of the patch has a nanostructured pattern that changes color when the material stretches. The other side has a three-dimensional adhesive structure inspired by octopus suckers, allowing the device to remain firmly attached to the skin.

When pulse waves in blood vessels cause the skin to move, the patch stretches and the color of its nanostructured surface changes slightly. These changes can be recorded with a regular camera, including a mobile phone camera, without a spectrometer, laser, or other specialized equipment.

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Difference from smartwatches

Unlike smartwatches with optical sensors, the new device analyzes mechanical movements of the skin surface rather than light absorption. According to the researchers, the accuracy of optical monitoring can depend significantly on the amount of pigment in the skin and may be lower for dark skin types.

The patch also makes it possible to assess vessel stiffness. The researchers note that blood vessels typically become stiffer with age, and increased stiffness may be associated with various cardiovascular diseases. Currently, such measurements usually require more complex equipment with electrodes and an electrocardiograph.

The NTNU team believes that the technology could become the basis for low-cost wearable medical sensors suitable for use where specialized equipment and medical professionals are unavailable. The study results were published in the journal Advanced Materials.

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