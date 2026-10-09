Researchers at Nottingham Trent University (NTU), together with Integrated System Technologies Ltd, have developed a low-cost home monitoring system for older people. It combines millimetre-wave radar, thermal sensors and smart plugs to track everyday activity without the need for intrusive cameras or wearable devices. This was reported by News-Medical.

How the system works

Several millimetre-wave radar sensors are used to detect movement in the home and can be discreetly placed in selected locations. Smart plugs connected to household appliances and Wi-Fi are used to track behavioural patterns associated with everyday activities, such as making tea or food, or working at a desk.

Thermal sensors identify body positions: sitting, standing, walking or lying down. At the same time, they do not reveal facial features or a person's identity: the images are highly pixelated and low-resolution so as not to display detailed movements and images.

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Artificial intelligence and testing

An artificial intelligence algorithm combines data from the three types of devices and learns the resident's usual behaviour over time. According to the developers' concept, this could help identify atypical changes, including possible emergencies, falls, heart attacks, strokes, or a gradual deterioration in mobility and daily routine.

If the system detects an emergency, it can notify care professionals or the person's relatives so they can check on their condition remotely or in person. Prolonged inactivity, changes in sleep patterns, or the absence of usual household activities could potentially signal health problems, according to the team.

The sensors were tested in a simulated home environment with six room layout variations, including bedrooms and living rooms with different furniture arrangements. The team recorded a range of activities to assess the accuracy of movement and posture detection. The results showed that combining data from all sensors improved the system's performance compared with using the technologies separately. The study was published in the journal Sensors.

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