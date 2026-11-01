Pakistan has confirmed its eighth polio case since the beginning of 2026. The patient is a 13-month-old girl from Janbaz-B council in Bara tehsil of Khyber district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Dawn reports, citing the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

Sixth case in the province

This is the second case registered this year in Khyber district and the sixth in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The National Emergency Operations Centre for Polio Eradication confirmed the information on November 1.

The polio eradication programme urged parents to vaccinate all children under the age of five during the next subnational campaign, scheduled for November 2–8, as well as in subsequent vaccination rounds. Polio is a contagious disease with no cure that can cause lifelong paralysis, but it can be prevented through vaccination.

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Virus detected in the environment

Although overall wild poliovirus transmission has declined this year, positive environmental sample test results have been recorded in the Peshawar cluster, which includes Khyber and Peshawar districts. This indicates virus circulation and a risk to children.

Pakistan's polio eradication initiative has launched an investigation into the case and is preparing measures to prevent further virus transmission, including targeted vaccination and strengthening routine immunisation. Since the start of the year, four large-scale campaigns have been held in the country, during which more than 45 million children received vaccinations repeatedly. In September, a subnational campaign covered more than 29.3 million children, while in November nearly 24 million children are planned to be vaccinated in 97 districts of Pakistan, including Khyber. The campaign will be conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan with coordination at the border.

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