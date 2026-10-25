As of October 2026, Pakistan has officially registered seven cases of wild poliovirus infection: five in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province and two in Sindh. This was stated by Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association, Dawn reports.

On World Polio Day, Pakistani Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said that the number of cases in the country has fallen by 99.8% over the past three decades. According to her, the rate of environmental samples testing positive for poliovirus has dropped to less than 10%.

Vaccination support

Farooq stressed the need to preserve the progress achieved and thanked partners and vaccination programme workers. She said that polio in Pakistan is planned to be completely eradicated soon.

Rotary International President Olayinka Hakeem Babalola said that the organization has allocated more than $3 billion overall to fight poliovirus, including $1.3 million donated by Rotary members in Pakistan. According to him, more than $500 million of these funds, as well as volunteer work, were directed toward protecting more than 45 million children in the country.

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Aziz Memon, chair of the Rotary PolioPlus National Committee in Pakistan, said that the country is demonstrating progress with a small number of cases recorded this year. He also said that the programme continues to respond to other community needs in order to maintain public trust.

Safety of vaccination workers

The Pakistan Medical Association condemned attacks on workers conducting door-to-door polio vaccinations and their security personnel. The organization mentioned an attack in Balochistan in September in which two police officers assigned to protect a vaccination team were killed. The association called on authorities in all provinces to introduce enhanced security measures for health workers, mobile teams and immunization centres.

No polio cases have been registered in Punjab province in 2026 so far. At the same time, Punjab Emergency Operations Centre Coordinator Khalid Parvaiz stressed that poliovirus still poses a threat to Pakistan and can spread through population movements.

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