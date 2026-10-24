Two new cases of mpox, also known as monkeypox, have been reported in Pakistan’s Sindh province. The total number of confirmed infections in the province has risen to 98. Seven new cases have been detected there over the past week.

Contact tracing

Sindh’s Health Department has stepped up surveillance, contact tracing and patient support, The Express Tribune reports. Authorities are locating and monitoring people who came into contact with infected individuals to contain the spread of the virus.

Public and private healthcare facilities have been instructed to strictly follow infection prevention and control measures. Residents were also advised to wash their hands thoroughly and avoid direct contact with rashes, blisters and sores on people with suspected or confirmed mpox.

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Recommendations for the public

Medical professionals urged people not to share towels, clothing or bedding with infected individuals. People who develop unusual rashes or blisters were advised to seek medical care immediately and inform doctors about possible contact with a patient suspected of having mpox.

Earlier this month, The Express Tribune reported 95 confirmed mpox cases and 11 deaths in Sindh. The disease has also been recorded among Karachi residents with no history of foreign travel. Mpox can be transmitted through close physical contact, skin lesions and contaminated personal items. Possible symptoms include fever, body aches, swollen lymph nodes, rashes or blisters.

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