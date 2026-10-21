In the South African city of Makhanda, 111 students at Rhodes University developed gastrointestinal illnesses. The university, together with local health authorities and environmental health specialists, is determining the causes and scale of the outbreak, Daily Maverick reports.

According to university spokesperson Olwethu Gwanya, students with severe symptoms were taken to hospital, but later returned to campus. The institution began providing bottled water and urged staff and students to drink only bottled or boiled and cooled water, use safe water for food preparation and toothbrushing, and follow hygiene rules.

Water supply inspection

The Makana Municipality said it was checking reports of E. coli being detected at Rhodes University and the safety of the water supply system. Municipal representative Anele Mdzekula noted that, at that time, no related cases of illness had been recorded outside the university. At the same time, municipal teams are contacting clinics and schools to determine whether there are additional cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The university reported that local medical workers had recorded similar cases in other areas of Makhanda as well. Students interviewed by the publication spoke of long-standing problems with tap water. One student suggested that the water may have been consumed not directly but through food in student cafeterias; this assumption has not been confirmed by the investigation results.

Prolonged water crisis

Problems with water infrastructure in Makhanda have persisted for years. In a June 2026 report, the South African Human Rights Commission linked them not to a lack of water resources, but to institutional and operational failures. The commission specifically pointed to overloaded or non-functioning Belmont Valley and Mayfield treatment plants, which led to leaks of untreated sewage.

In the 2023 Blue Drop report, water quality in Makhanda was assessed at 32.46%, compared with 70% in 2014. According to the report, microbiological water quality in Makana Municipality reached 79.89%, against a benchmark of 98%.

Read us on