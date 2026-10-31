In South Africa, a randomized study involving 40 patients with severe organophosphate poisoning showed that hemoadsorption reduced the median length of stay in the intensive care unit from 17 to 10 days. News-Medical reports on the findings of a review of modern extracorporeal blood purification methods for poisonings.

The study included patients who required invasive mechanical ventilation. In addition to standard treatment, participants in the hemoadsorption group underwent two six-hour procedure cycles using a Jafron HA 230 cartridge, at intervals of 12–18 hours.

Study results

The hemoadsorption group also had a shorter duration of mechanical ventilation, as well as a lower dose and shorter duration of atropine use. The number of severe complications, including deaths, was statistically lower. At the same time, no significant differences were found in platelet counts, bleeding, or the need for blood transfusions.

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The review authors also cited a retrospective study of 24 patients with calcium channel blocker poisoning and shock. In the hemoadsorption group, despite patients being in a more severe initial condition, mean arterial pressure improved more during the first 48 hours. The time to a decrease in lactate levels was 14 hours versus four hours in the standard treatment group.

Limitations of the evidence

Hemoadsorption is an extracorporeal blood purification method in which substances are adsorbed onto a polymer sorbent. This approach may be suitable for lipophilic substances that are largely protein-bound and have a large volume of distribution. Several procedure cycles may give a toxin time to move from tissues back into the blood for further removal.

A 2022 meta-analysis covering 11 Chinese studies and 811 patients with acute severe organophosphate poisoning associated the combination of hemoperfusion and hemofiltration with reduced mortality. At the same time, the authors pointed to the low methodological quality of these studies. The review notes that only one randomized study met CONSORT reporting standards, while the findings of other studies are difficult to compare because of different toxins, cartridges, and treatment protocols.

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