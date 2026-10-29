In South Africa, pediatric oncologist Liezl du Plessis left the state-run Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital in Kimberley after eight years of work. She was the first and only pediatric oncology specialist in the public sector of the Northern Cape province. In February, the doctor returned to Pretoria and began working in the private sector, Daily Maverick reports.

According to du Plessis, the decision resulted from gradual exhaustion caused by disruptions in the medical facility’s operations, rather than one isolated incident. She said that medical staff themselves carried blood samples to the laboratory so they would not get lost and could be processed on time. The doctor also said that the hospital’s maintenance staff had been reduced from about 40–50 workers to two or three.

Pediatric oncology department

In 2018, du Plessis established a seven-bed pediatric oncology department at the hospital: four separate rooms and a room for three patients. The charity Reach for a Dream decorated the premises and converted a neighboring storeroom into a play area.

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Because of the vast distances in South Africa’s largest province by area, patients often had to travel long distances to Kimberley and stay there between chemotherapy cycles. Du Plessis tried to accommodate the children’s caregivers in the unit as well. She said she was unable to assemble a full team to treat children: in particular, she learned on her own how to operate infusion pumps for administering chemotherapy, although this is usually a task for nurses.

Shortage of specialists and treatment disruptions

At the time of publication, Spotlight and Daily Maverick reported that, according to their information, one oncologist was working in the public sector of the entire Northern Cape province. He was based at Robert Mangaliso Sobukwe Hospital and was also responsible for the JF “Boeboe” van Wyk oncology clinic in Springbok, located 776 km away. The Northern Cape Department of Health did not respond to journalists’ inquiries before the article was published.

Donella Harris, the mother of a 14-year-old patient with a rare bone sarcoma, said that after du Plessis left, her son was transferred to an adult ward. According to her, due to a shortage of chemotherapy drugs, the child received no treatment for a month, although they travelled about 400 km each week from Carnarvon to Kimberley. Geraldine Farmer, a coordinator at the Cancer Association of South Africa, also said that patients from the region sometimes arrive in Kimberley after travelling overnight but do not receive treatment or information about its availability.

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