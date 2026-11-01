In South Africa, a confidential initiative backed by President Cyril Ramaphosa aims to break the deadlock over universal healthcare. TimesLIVE reported that it is also aimed at addressing problems with the delivery of medical services.

Seeking common ground

The publication describes this as an attempt to find common ground between rivals in the healthcare sector. The central subject of disagreement is the universal health coverage system.

The initiative is intended to combine the search for a compromise on such a system with responding to problems in the operation of medical services.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Medico-legal claims

Separately, in a photo caption, TimesLIVE noted that South Africa’s provincial health departments failed to meet the target of reducing medico-legal claims by more than 32 billion rand. This figure was cited alongside the report on problems with the delivery of medical services.

Chris Bateman is listed as the author of the article.

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