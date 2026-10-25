In Pennsylvania, a measles outbreak has exceeded 1,300 cases — the largest spread of the infection in the state in more than three decades. At least six people have died, including two infants, one of whom was a newborn. The Pennsylvania Department of Health said that none of those who died had been vaccinated.

As ABC News reports, the outbreak began in late April west of Philadelphia. About 800 cases were recorded among people aged 18 to 49, and at least 251 patients were hospitalized.

Low vaccination rate

According to officials, the main obstacle to containing the disease is the low vaccination rate, particularly in Amish communities. Local media reported that at least five of those who died were members of these communities. In Lancaster County, home to at least 40,000 Amish people, their communal way of life and large families may contribute to the rapid transmission of the virus.

In neighboring Chester County, 93 cases have been registered this year. Jeanne Franklin, director of the local public health department, said the number of infections may be higher because some patients do not seek medical care or report their illness to authorities. According to her, some patients arrive at hospitals already in serious condition.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vaccination and political dispute

Authorities are conducting information campaigns and organizing mobile vaccination sites. Since April, at least 6,500 MMR vaccinations, which protect against measles, mumps and rubella, have been administered at 226 such sites in affected Pennsylvania communities.

Amid the first deaths, a public dispute arose between Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Kennedy suggested that the deaths may have been fabricated by the governor's office and accused Shapiro of fearmongering. The governor criticized these claims, saying Kennedy's comments had added to confusion about vaccination.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 4,500 measles cases have been recorded in the country — the worst figure since 1991. Major outbreaks have also been registered in Texas, Utah, South Carolina, Wisconsin and Florida.

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