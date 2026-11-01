Blood supplies in five German states fall below 10,000 — Der Spiegel

In five German federal states, blood supplies have fallen below the critical threshold. The German Red Cross blood donation service, responsible for Thuringia, Saxony-Anhalt, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Lower Saxony and Bremen, reported that fewer than 10,000 units of blood remain in reserve, Der Spiegel reports.

Elective surgeries may be postponed

At this level of supplies, hospitals can receive blood only with restrictions. Emergency care will continue to be provided, according to the service, but elective surgeries may be postponed.

The German Red Cross fears that the situation could deteriorate further in November and December, when the cold season begins. After an infection, donors must wait at least one week, and after an illness with fever, four weeks. About 3,000 donations are needed every day to replenish supplies throughout the service area.

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Three blood types are in shortest supply

The most scarce blood types are O positive, O negative and B negative. In some places, supplies of these types are sufficient for only two days. O negative blood is especially important for emergency care because it can be used regardless of the recipient's blood type.

The tense situation emerged as early as summer: during the June heat, when temperatures exceeded 40 degrees, many people did not come to donate blood. Each donation is separated into red blood cells, platelets and plasma, so it can help up to three people. At the same time, platelets can be stored for only four days and are needed, in particular, by patients undergoing chemotherapy.

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