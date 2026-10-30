A study involving 4,279 adults in South Korea found an association between more frequent fish consumption and higher concentrations of persistent chemical pollutants in the blood. As News-Medical reports, scientists analyzed data from the fifth cycle of the Korean National Environmental Health Survey, conducted in 2021–2023.

Differences between seafood types

Participants reported how often they consumed six categories of seafood: seaweed, crustaceans, shellfish, large predatory fish, fish, and other seafood products, including squid and sea cucumbers. Median seafood consumption was about 14 servings per month.

With every doubling of fish consumption, serum PFAS concentrations were 4.4–14.1% higher, blood mercury levels were 13.2% higher, and concentrations of six of the seven measured polychlorinated biphenyls were 4.8–13% higher. For shellfish, doubling consumption was linked to a 9.4% higher PFOA level and 5.9% higher PFOS and PFNA levels.

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Consumption of other seafood products was associated with a 6% increase in mercury levels for every doubling of frequency. For crustaceans, seaweed, and large predatory fish, researchers found no independent positive associations with the measured pollutants. At the same time, only 3.1% of participants ate large predatory fish at least once a week, which limits interpretation of this result.

Liver health indicators

In a sub-sample of 1,564 people, levels of 16 pollutants were determined: five PFAS, seven polychlorinated biphenyls, and four organochlorine pesticides. A simultaneous one-quartile increase in the levels of all 16 substances in the statistical model was associated with a 0.9% increase in gamma-glutamyl transferase levels and a 0.15-point increase in the fatty liver disease index.

A one-quartile increase in total PFAS levels was associated with a 2.8% increase in gamma-glutamyl transferase, while polychlorinated biphenyls were associated with a 1.2% increase. At the same time, overall fish consumption had no statistically significant association with this enzyme. The analysis indicated an indirect positive association through PFAS, but the study does not allow a causal relationship to be established. The authors also noted that participants self-reported their consumption frequency and that specific fish species were not identified.

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