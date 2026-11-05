In South Korea, a team of scientists led by Professor Ji-Woon Choi from the Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology (DGIST) developed NONOS, a deep-learning-based technology. It is designed to separate rhythmic components of brain signals from background activity with high temporal resolution, News-Medical reports.

How NONOS works

Electrical brain signals contain regular oscillations, or rhythms, and aperiodic background components. According to the researchers, beta rhythms are excessively amplified in patients with Parkinson's disease. This is associated with slowed movements, and the strength of these rhythms is used as an indicator to assess treatment effectiveness.

Conventional filtering methods may mistakenly interpret changes in background signals as changes in the strength of beta rhythms. Other approaches analyze data in fixed time windows and can therefore miss short-term changes. NONOS was trained to identify background components by the characteristic dependence of their power on frequency. After subtracting background activity from the original signal, rhythmic components can be analyzed without losing temporal resolution.

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Testing results

When analyzing brain signals from patients with Parkinson's disease, the metric for predicting which foot a person would use for their next step reached 0.98, according to the team. For traditional methods, this metric ranged from 0.54 to 0.79, with values closer to one indicating higher accuracy.

In experiments on mice with a Parkinson's disease model, NONOS was the only method that sensitively detected a rapid decrease in beta-wave strength after deep brain stimulation. Professor Ji-Woon Choi noted that if computational requirements are reduced, the technology could be adapted for real-time operation in implanted brain devices to improve the precision of personalized deep brain stimulation.

Scientists from Kumoh National Institute of Technology, Korea University, and the Korea Brain Research Institute also took part in the work. The results were published in the journal NeuroImage.

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