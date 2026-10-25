In South Korea, assessed contributions from foreign insured persons in the national health insurance system exceeded the insurance benefits they received by 989.1 billion won in 2025. The Korea Herald reported this, citing data from the National Health Insurance Service released through the government’s open data portal.

A gap of nearly one trillion won

The total assessed contributions for foreign insured persons amounted to 2.51 trillion won, while insurance payouts for medical services totaled 1.52 trillion won.

At the same time, among Chinese nationals, insurance payouts exceeded assessed contributions by 49.6 billion won. Contributions assessed for this group amounted to 947.7 billion won, while the insurer paid out 997.3 billion won.

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Data on Chinese and US nationals

Payouts to Chinese insured persons overall had exceeded assessed contributions since 2017, when the difference amounted to 110.8 billion won. In 2023, the deficit narrowed to 2.7 billion won; in 2024, the balance turned into a surplus of 5.5 billion won; and last year it was again in deficit.

Separate data on payouts after eligibility for insurance coverage ended show that in 2025, 22,793 Chinese nationals received such payments totaling 10.97 billion won. Among US nationals, 2,226 people received such payments totaling 6.88 billion won.

South Korea has tightened residency requirements for foreigners to obtain health insurance. In December 2018, the minimum residence period for joining the system was increased from three to six months. Since April 2024, most family members of employed insured persons must have lived in the country for at least six months to receive coverage as dependents without separately paying contributions. Exceptions apply, in particular, to spouses and children under the age of 19.

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