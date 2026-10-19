In Poland, the Chief Sanitary Inspectorate (GIS) warned about the detection of Listeria monocytogenes bacteria in a batch of salami and urged consumers not to eat the products covered by the notice. Consuming such products may be associated with a risk of listeriosis, RMF24 reports.

Bacteria detected in three samples

The bacteria were detected during an official inspection by the Veterinary Inspectorate. Their presence was confirmed in three of five tested samples of the 250-gram Salami musli product.

Which products are being recalled

The warning applies to three types of salami produced by Bell Polska Sp. z o.o. from Niepołomice: Salami musli 250 g, Salami z pieprzem 250 g, and Salami meksykańskie 250 g. All have batch number 11061. The use-by date for Salami musli is January 3, 2027, while for the other two products it is January 1, 2027.

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Manufacturer has begun withdrawing the products

The manufacturer has begun withdrawing the specified batch from sale and is determining the source of the contamination. The district veterinary officer in Wieliczka has also initiated proceedings at the company.

GIS recommends not consuming products with the indicated batch number. People who have already eaten this salami and noticed alarming symptoms are advised to consult a doctor. Listeriosis can primarily cause digestive system disorders.

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