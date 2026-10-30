An outbreak of mouse fever has been reported in Russia; 1,500 people have sought medical attention

Outbreaks of mouse fever have been reported in various regions of Russia. About 1,500 people have already sought medical attention.

Cases have been detected in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Udmurtia, and the Saratov Region. A total of 1,512 patients have been diagnosed with the disease.

The outbreak of mouse fever coincided with fall—at this time of year, rodents migrate from fields closer to human settlements in search of warmth. Medical experts explained that people can contract the disease while raking leaves at summer cottages and even in cities. Traces of mice—such as their saliva or feces—can be found there. The fever is transmitted to humans through airborne droplets or direct contact.

Symptoms of the disease include high fever and pain in the muscles, lower back, abdomen, and head. In addition, unusual redness appears on the face and upper body.

Earlier, infectious disease specialists explained whether the plague could spread from Irkutsk to Ukraine.

In Russia’s Irkutsk region, 189 people were hospitalized following the death of a 28-year-old woman linked to an anti-plague institute. In total, authorities identified 197 people who may have come into contact with the deceased.

Sybiga called on Russia to release data on possible cases of pneumonic plague.

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