The journal Science Advances published a study based on a database of 25,419 contacts with the Fireside Project organization's Psychedelic Support Line. As reported by News-Medical, the interactions took place from April 2021 to February 2026 and involved 220 trained peer-support counselors. The authors also analyzed 2,777 post-contact satisfaction surveys.

According to the authors' assessment, this is the largest assembled dataset of interactions within support for people with psychedelic experiences. The database contains structured information on substances used, distress, social setting, reasons for seeking help, and support methods. Demographic data were added only when they were voluntarily provided. The dataset also included thousands of responses with open-ended comments.

Which substances were mentioned most often

Psilocybin was mentioned in 59.9% of contacts for which substance information was coded. Cannabis accounted for 12.8% of such contacts; this group recorded the highest overall level of distress. At the same time, the authors linked this primarily to the fact that people who had used cannabis more often contacted the line while still intoxicated.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

After comparing similar contacts, no statistically significant difference in distress levels between the main substances was found. According to the study, seeking help during or after an experience was a stronger predictor of distress than the name of the substance reported. The authors noted that this may matter for training crisis-support workers and harm-reduction programs.

Reports of possible abuse

In 43 interactions, reports were classified as concerning possible abuse by facilitators. Such claims were disproportionately more often associated with ceremonial practices and plant psychoactive substances. Fireside Project emphasized that the organization did not conduct an independent investigation or verify individual reports.

The researchers cautioned that the database covers only people who decided themselves to contact the support line. Therefore, it is not a representative sample of all people who use psychedelics or cannabis, and distress indicators cannot be interpreted as an assessment of risks for the entire population. The authors plan to make de-identified data and analysis code available for scientific use.

Read us on