The New York State Department of Health in the United States reported the death of a child in Lewis County, which is linked to the ongoing measles outbreak. This is the first known measles-associated death in the state in more than 30 years.

This was reported by the Jerusalem Post. Last month, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency due to the spread of measles in areas of New York State and neighboring states.

Vaccination and case investigations

The Department of Health offered Lewis County resources to inform the community and support local vaccination efforts. State officials are also working with county health departments and local partners to provide measles, mumps and rubella vaccinations to unvaccinated people seeking vaccination, as well as to investigate reported cases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

As of October 24, 178 measles cases had been recorded in New York State this year: 170 outside New York City and eight in New York City itself.

US mortality data

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recorded three measles-related deaths this year without naming the states where they occurred. At the same time, Pennsylvania, which the publication calls the epicenter of the current outbreak, reported 1,433 confirmed cases and five measles-associated deaths. The Jerusalem Post notes that the discrepancy in the figures emerged after the CDC changed its approach to recording measles deaths.

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